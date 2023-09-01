On Thursday, August 31, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the revision in the rules of sports quota with regard to the admissions to professional courses via the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the academic year 2024-2025, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the rules, only those students who have had the chance to officially represent the state or the nation will be considered in the quota. Also, the student should have participated in three consecutive years, this is including the one in which they will be appearing for the CET exam.

Before this, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) gave a report regarding the revised quota which was zeroed in during the meeting with MC Sudhakar, Minister of Higher Education; department officials and other stakeholders.

As of now, the sports quota is taken into account from Classes VIII-XII during CET. Earlier, prior to the meeting, Sudhakar and Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education, met those students who had come for counselling at the CET centre.

The building of KEA will be revamped and an additional building will be constructed. The project was approved by the minister at the cost of Rs 33 crore.