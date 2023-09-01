The Governor of West Bengal and the Chancellor of state universities, CV Ananda Bose, has decided to discharge the duties of interim vice-chancellors of all the varsities where full-time VCs are yet to be appointed. In an official statement released by Raj Bhawan, it said that students from certain state universities in Bengal, where vice-chancellor positions remain vacant, are experiencing obstacles in their pursuit of obtaining crucial documents such as degree certificates.

The statement conveyed, "To provide them with relief, the Governor of West Bengal, in his role as the Chancellor, has taken the decision to discharge the responsibilities of the Vice-Chancellors in these Universities until new interim Vice-Chancellors are appointed," as stated in a report by India Today.

Further, the officials conveyed that students facing problems can mail their grievances to aamnesaamne. rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com or contact the peace room at 03322001642. "They can also meet the governor at the Raj Bhavan or during his tours in circuit houses after online registration under the 'aamnesaamne' programme. The governor will also pay frequent visits to the universities to meet the students," a Raj Bhavan official said on Thursday, August 31.



In a related development, Raj Kumar Kothari has been appointed as officiating Vice-Chancellor of the West Bengal State University, as stated in a report by PTI.