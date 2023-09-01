Kolkata city-based Acharya Jagadish Chandra (AJC) Bose College students described their principal's instruction to sign an affidavit with the declaration that they will not wear torn or artificially torn jeans to college as a diktat interfering with their freedom of expression. Reacting to this, students said they were "upset" with the college authorities and that such a move was unwarranted, as stated in a report by PTI.



Speaking about this, a student of the college, Ajay Sinhotra, said, "We are upset with the principal's order. This is a diktat and interferes with our freedom to dress." Another student, Rimmi Jamal, said, "People should be allowed to wear ripped jeans. I protest against such an order."

Officials word

AJC Bose College Principal Purna Chandra Maity said students "must wear normal civil dresses" and he would allow any indecent outfit.



The affidavit that students were asked to sign said, "Having been admitted to Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College, I will never enter inside college premises wearing torn/artificially torn jeans or any kind of indecent dress. I do hereby affirm that I shall wear normal civil dresses during my study period inside the entire college premises."

Incidentally, last year, a similar advisory was issued for students and staff of the same college asking them not to wear torn or distressed jeans. The principal said the move to sign the affidavit was "to enforce strict discipline in the institute".