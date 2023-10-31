The 67th National School Games for football and volleyball were inaugurated today, Tuesday, October 31, by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar. The games are being held in the Union Territories (UT) after a gap of eight years.



“Inaugurated 67th National School Games in Football U19 & Volleyball U17 Boys at Bakshi Stadium earlier today on the occasion of UT Foundation Day. 15,000 school children from Kashmir division and 2,000 athletes from all over the country are participating in this mega sporting event (sic),” Sinha posted on X after declaring the five-day event open, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir last hosted the event in 2015. “Today, the tricolour is flying high in international sports arena. Eminent sportspersons are emerging from small villages and towns and they have achieved excellence in international sporting events with their spectacular performance,” Sinha said.

He added that the country was witnessing a resurgence of sports and a robust new sports culture. “Our recent successes at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games have kindled high hopes to bring further transformation to achieve new heights in Olympics with our athletes' remarkable performance,” he remarked.

The LG also said that Jammu and Kashmir had improved sports infrastructure, and given opportunities to many sports aspirants. “J&K has made a new beginning with sports and sports culture development plan with adequate infrastructure, introducing sports as an integral part of the educational curriculum, access to experts and outstanding coaching and providing opportunities to talents across the UT,” he added, as per PTI.