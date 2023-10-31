This morning, October 31, the body of an intermediate student was found at his home in Telangana's Rangareddy district in a suspected case of suicide. Officials at the Meerpet Police Station said that the student allegedly resorted to the extreme step as he was unable to bear torture from the college authorities.



Sub-Inspector Sudhakar at Meerpet Police Station stated, "An intermediate college student named Vaibhav was found hanging at his home. The incident happened this morning. He is suspected to have committed suicide because he could not bear the torture from the college authorities." He added that the body would be sent for a postmortem, as per a report by ANI.

A letter allegedly written by the deceased states that he was being pressurised by college authorities, especially the principal, vice-principal, and a junior lecturer, to secure more marks. In the letter, the student further urged his parents not to send his brother to the same college and appealed to the college authorities not to put pressure on students.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, the police said.

Earlier this month, a fourth-year student, who hailed from Telangana's Medak district died by suicide in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Previously in July, a first-year intermediate student of Narayana Junior College in Pati village of Patancheru mandal attempted suicide by jumping from the top of the hostel building of the institute.