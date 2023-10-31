Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) discussed an action plan for its Centre for International and Comparative Child Rights during the 11th Annual International Research Conference, themed "Rule of Law in Context: Globalisation and Indian Resonances to Sustainable Development Goals" (SYMROLIC 2023) on Monday, October 30.

The centre is set to play a pivotal role in safeguarding and advancing the rights of children, as per a report by ANI. Previously, on October 19 and 20, a meeting chaired by Prof Shashikala Gurpur, Director of Symbiosis Law School Pune, Dean of the Faculty of Law at SIU, in collaboration with Prof Asha Bajpai, a distinguished expert in international child rights and scholar-in-residence at SLS Pune, was held to outline the roadmap for the centre.

Faculty members from SLS Pune, including Dr Atmaram Shelke, Prof Richa Dwivedi, Chaitraly Deshmukh, Prof Karthiayni A, and Prof Shreyasi Bhattacharya, also attended the meeting. Discussions centred around defining the objectives and key focus areas of the centre, dedicated to areas such as juvenile justice, adherence to international child rights standards, and mechanisms for supporting and assisting juveniles.

The centre's mission includes research and advocacy to ensure vital rights like access to quality education, effective healthcare, protection from sexual exploitation, and juvenile justice, all within the framework of current legal regulations. Academic inquiries into existing international norms and standards concerning children will be a central focus, as per ANI.