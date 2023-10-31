How is the state of education in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)? Poorly maintained school premises with no classrooms, no benches, no toilets, and no blackboards — this is the harsh reality of the school infrastructure in the region.

A large number of schools and hospitals in PoK were affected by the 2005 earthquake. Later, Islamabad never paid attention to the woes of earthquake victims and provided no funds to repair or rebuild the damaged infrastructure, according to a report by ANI.

The students of Gahal Jabra village in the Hattian Bala district of PoK are forced to study under the open sky. "Ever since I joined the school, the conditions have been the same. Whenever rain comes, we have to sit on the school grounds to continue our classes as the condition of the school is so bad. I request the government to provide us with education and proper schools so that we are able to study properly," said Sana, a student.

"Look at the place where we sit; even the teachers don't have adequate resources to sit. Hence they are not able to teach properly. I again request the government to please focus on us and give us proper resources for education, as we only will forge the future," she added.

Additionally, this part of PoK is expected to witness a harsh winter season in days to come. Although these students, mostly girls, have faced many such harsh winters, they are demanding the government to provide them with adequate facilities at the school, as per ANI.

Another student Samia said, "Ever since I have been coming to the school, we are forced to sit in an open field. Even when there is snowfall, we are forced to sit on rocks that are cold. We request the administration of PoK to please have some mercy on us, and give us resources for proper education."