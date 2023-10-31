The National Medical Commission (NMC) informed today, October 31, that it will soon launch a pilot batch of the National Medical Register (NMR) enabling a single portal for licensing as well as registration of all medical practitioners.

Speaking at a press meeting on October 31, Dr Yogender Malik, member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) and Head of the media division at the NMC, said, "When launched, this is going to be one of the largest reforms in the history of medical education. This initiative will allow the idea of one nation, one register"

The NMC officials explained that the initiative will integrate the registration and licensing which happens at multiple levels, solving several problems like duplicate registrations and so on.

A common register will also allow doctors to practice nationwide, irrespective of the state they have registered from. The portal will also allow the public to check the medical license and registration details of medical practitioners.

The pilot project is expected to be launched in a few months while the final portal will be available by the end of next year, it was announced.



Any person who obtains a primary medical qualification recognised under the NMC Act, 2019, and qualifies for the National Exit Test (NExT) held under section 15 of the Act, shall be entitled for grant of registration in NMR, as per a previous official notification, a PTI copy had stated.