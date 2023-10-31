The Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued show cause notices to CENTAC (Centralised Admission Committee) and all four medical colleges in Puducherry seeking an explanation as to why action should not be initiated against them for carrying on with medical counselling after September 30, the announced cut-off date for the academic year 2023-24, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director of UGMEB, sent a show cause notice to the assistant coordinator of CENTAC on October 20, giving them a 10-day window for replying. Kumar stated that a public notice was issued by NMC on October 19 regarding the several states illegally conducting medical counselling post the cut-off date.

Despite this, the state of Pondicherry had issued a press release for MBBS admissions without seeking prior approval from NMC. "This act by the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, CENTAC and Puducherry government, is in violation of Regulation 16 of Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2023,” Kumar added.

Following the initial show cause notice, the counselling schedule was cancelled, and a reply was sent to NMC, citing the approval granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for 10% medical reservation for Puducherry government school students on September 4, said CENTAC Convenor Shivaraj.

Seven days later, on October 27, NMC sent show cause notices to four medical colleges, namely,

Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute

Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences

Sri Venkateswara Medical College

Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College



The show cause notice sought an explanation for admitting students well past the cut-off date. The colleges have been asked to reply within seven days. In turn, these colleges have approached CENTAC on Monday, October 30, for advice regarding the reply to be sent back to NMC.

In all, 447 students were admitted to the four colleges under government, management, Non-Resident Indian (NRI), linguistic and religious minority quotas after September 30, according to CENTAC. Now the fates of these students have come under question.

However, CENTAC has been reassuring the students and their parents not to panic.

“Show cause notices are routine procedure. We have explained the facts of this extraordinary circumstance (10% reservation). Moreover, the NMC counselling schedule stretches on for 72 days, but we have completed the process in a record time of 30 days. The respective colleges have also been briefed to submit a similar reply. NMC has been permitted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to approach the Supreme Court to obtain a relaxation," said Shivaraj.