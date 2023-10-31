On Monday, October 30, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma handed over land for the construction of the permanent campus of the state's National Law University (NLU) and the State Judicial Academy to Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Sanjib Banerjee at Mawpdang-Mawkhanu.

"In his address, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the government is clear in its agenda for the state, saying that like many other developing nations, the state is moving forward from an extractive economy to a regenerative economy," according to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office on the occasion, as noted in a report by ANI.



"A regenerative economy develops and is based largely on human capital and hence, there is a need to start somewhere and hence our policy has moved towards ensuring that we invest in this human capital that we believe is the future for our state," it added.

The CM also opined that India is a young nation and every single youth must contribute positively towards the growth of the nation. "The CM further said youth needed to be provided with the necessary platform to be productively contributing citizens," the release stated.

Sangma added that educational and professional institutions should not only function as academic institutions but also work together with the government to provide solutions to few of the challenges faced by the government. "Students who, even while pursuing their education, can contribute to the needs of the government by way of research, analysis and documentation," he said.

In his address, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said that it was more important to create a conducive atmosphere for learning and discovering than to learn from books. "We want this university to be an institute where we share with you the tools and the methods," he added, as per ANI.

Judges of the Meghalaya High Court; Professor Indrajit Dube, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Meghalaya; CV Diengdoh, Secretary Law Department; E Kharmalki, Member Secretary, New Shillong Township Development Agency; Ampareen Lyngdoh, State Law Minister and Rakkam A Sangma, State Education Minister, were also present on the occasion.