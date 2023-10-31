Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad's National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India held a workshop called the Mera Yuva Bharat, stated a press release issued by the university.

The important role the youth of India play in shaping the nation's future in the 21st century was discussed by the speakers.

Chief Guest Prof Alim Ashraf, Dean, Student Welfare, in his speech, motivated youngsters to focus on education to achieve their full potential, whether in technical, social, or any other field of knowledge.

In his concluding remarks, Prof Mohammed Fariyad, NSS Coordinator and Department of Master of Communication & Journalism (MCJ), outlined the broader objectives of the workshop and described the motto of this initiative of My Bharat.

Prof Pradeep Kumar, Head, Dept of Computer Science and Information Technology urged a data-driven approach to bridge the urban-rural divide and empower the youth across India. Dr Yusuf Khan, Principal, Polytechnic (Hyderabad Campus) underscored the profound significance of "Mera Yuva Bharat".

Renowned scientist Prof Shakeel Ahmed emphasised the importance of harnessing this demographic dividend for the realisation of these goals.