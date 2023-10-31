This is what is expected to happen | (Pic: EdexLive)

The 15-member committee formed by the state government to draft the State Education Policy (SEP) will hold its maiden meeting on November 2, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Sources in the Education Department told The New Indian Express that on November 3, a meeting of the eight-member committee of experts/advisors will be held.

“One of the prime agendas of the meeting is to set up sub-committees with members from primary and higher education departments. This is because no government officials have been appointed as members of the committees. The terms and conditions of the sub-committees will be discussed. The task of each committee is yet to be decided,” the sources said.

The sub-committees to be formed will be given deadlines to prepare and submit reports. The 15-member committee members will also discuss the tasks of the State Education Policy Commission.

The sources said the finalisation of the introduction to SEP and terms of reference will take time. It is only after which the chapters will be added to SEP. Whether each committee member will be asked to handle a subject, like in the National Education Policy (NEP), is yet to be decided.

On October 11, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued an order for the formation of the committee with Prof Sukhdev Thorat as its chairman. The order listed 15 eminent personalities as part of the committee. It stated that Dr Bhagyavana S Mudigoudra, special officer, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed as member-secretary.

The committee comprises:

Sanjay Kaul, former secretary, School Education, Union Government

Prof S Japhet, founding director, UGC-sponsored Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEEIP) and former V-C, Bengaluru City University

Prof Jogan Shankar, former VC, Kuvempu University

Dr Sudhir Krishnaswamy, VC of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru

Prof Rajendra Channi, retired professor of English, Kuvempu University, Shivamogga

Dr Nataraj Budalu, retired professor and writer

Prof Sudanshu Bhushan, professor and head of the Department of Higher and Professional Education in National Educational, Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi

Prof Pranati Panda, professor and head of the Department of School and Non-Formal Education in NIEPA

Dr Furqan Qamar, professor of management, Centre for Management Studies, Jamiya Miliya University, New Delhi

Dr Sharat Anantha Murthy, professor, School of Physics, University of Hyderabad

A Narayana, professor, School of Policy and Governance, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru

Dr VP Niranjanaradhya, educationist and programme head, Universalisation of Education, NLSIU

Dr MS Talawar, retired professor in education and director, UGC Academic Staff College, Bengaluru University

Dr Santhosh Naik R, professor, Department of Sociology, Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru

Dr Vinaya Okkunda, associate professor and writer, Government First Grade College, Dandeli.

Experts/advisors are:

Prof Yogendra Yadav, senior fellow, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Delhi

Prof Rahamath Tarikere, retired professor, Kannada University, Hampi

Prof Janaki Nair, historian and retired professor, Centre for Historical Studies, JNU

Dr S Chandrashekhara Shetty, former VC, Rajiv Gandhi University for Health Sciences, Bengaluru

Sonam Wangchuk, engineer-turned-education reformer and Director of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh

Prof Valerian Rodrigous, professor, Centre for Political Studies, JNU

Prof Sabiha Bhoomigowda, writer and former VC of Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University, Vijayanagar, and Director (ex- officio), Karnataka State Higher Education Academy, Dharwad