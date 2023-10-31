The Indian Institiute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has been offering management courses. From technical education to management studies, the transition has been rewarding, more so for students.

Prof Sangeeta Sahney, Professor & Head, School of Management & Entrepreneurship, IIT Jodhpur explains in great detail.

How are IITs advancing the field of management education in the country?

They are management schools within the strong technical ecosystem. Departments and Schools of Business at IITs offer cutting-edge specialized MBA programmes in FinTech and Cyber Security, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and so on.

Can you highlight any unique features of IITs' management programmes that distinguish them from other business schools in India, especially IIMs?

IITs aim to combine technology and management to prepare students to explore a future of possibilities. The techno-management orientation is more relevant today to respond to the needs of emerging corporations in the wake of Industry 4.0.

IITs play a crucial role in delivering cutting-edge management and entrepreneurial education to existing and future professionals. Strong focus on transdisciplinary; opportunity for students to take courses across science and engineering domains and interact with faculty and students at undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and doctoral levels.

In which specific areas of management would you say IITs excel in?

Technology management, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Digital transformation

What is the unique selling point (USP) of IITs? What innovative teaching methods or approaches do IITs employ to enhance the learning experience for students?

Techno-management orientation, transdisciplinary approach and encouraging entrepreneurship: STEP and Incubation centres are a part of the IIT system.

How do IITs ensure a diverse and inclusive learning environment for its students?

Due importance is given to ensuring diversity and inclusivity.

In your view, do students actively choose IITs over IIMs, and if so, why?

Depends; candidates try to strike a balance keeping in mind brand image and ranking, international exposure and collaboration, industry connect and placement, alumni network and so on.