Today, October 31, an intermediate first-year student of Narayana Junior College in Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad, Telangana, died by suicide owing to alleged pressure from teachers to score marks. "The deceased, M Vaibhav, (16) died by hanging himself at his residence today between 6.30 to 6.45 am," Dean of Narayana Junior College in Chaitanyapuri, M Radhakrishna, told EdexLive.

Giving more details, the dean said that Vaibhav's parents had informed one of the administration members about the tragic news around 7.30 am today.

Stating that Vaibhav was a good student with no complaints against him from the administration or his family, the dean said, "He was a good student. He never complained about anything and neither did his parents or principal." Additionally, he said that Vaibhav had enrolled for integrated IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) coaching as well.

Reacting to the allegations that the student died by suicide due to pressure to score good marks, the dean informed EdexLive that initially, Vaibhav joined the residential campus and was later shifted to the day scholar college where the timings are from 8 am to 4 pm. "The timings are more student-friendly, allowing students to spend time with their parents. There is no scope of pressuring the students," he stressed.

When asked what was his reaction to Vaibhav's statements in the alleged suicide letter, asking that his brother not be enrolled in any Narayana Junior College, the dean said, "In my 23 years of service in this division, this has been the first-of-its-kind incident and Vaibhav's death is very unfortunate and distressing," he said adding, "We don't know what was running in his mind."

The dean also mentioned that the Chaitanyapuri branch of Narayana Junior College has 700 students. "Thousands of students have been studying here and we haven't faced anything like this in this branch," he says.

Further, the dean informed EdexLive that the police investigation is underway.