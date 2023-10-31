In tragic news, a 16-year-old student from Narayana Junior College, Chaitanyapuri branch in Hyderabad, Telangana, died by suicide today, Tuesday, October 31.

Speaking to EdexLive, official sources from Narayana Junior College confirmed the student's death. They also informed that the student had died by hanging himself at his residence today, in the early hours of the morning. Following this, the college administration was informed about the unfortunate news by the deceased's parents.

The deceased has been identified as M Vaibhav who was pursuing his first-year intermediate at Narayana Junior College, Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad.

As per the alleged suicide note, the student chose to die by suicide due to pressure to score good marks. The alleged letter states that the student took the extreme step, "Due to teachers pressure & Principal & V.P and keeping more pressure to get marks." Further, he requested, "Please do not join brother in narayana college."

Expressing his sincere apologies for taking this extreme step, Vaibhav apologised to his mother, father and brother, the letter informs.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.