Protesting students of The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) allege that they were being filmed by faculty members while they were protesting without their consent.

In continuation of their protest against the university administration, students of The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) started a boycott of their classes today, October 31.

The protest, which began on October 20 in response to the physical and sexual assault of one of the students on campus, was halted temporarily, owing to a failure to establish dialogue with the proctorial board.

The students came to the decision to initiate the boycott after a Student Body Meeting conducted in the evening of yesterday, October 30, which was called to determine the strategy and next course of action. In addition to the boycott, the students also agreed to engage in a sit-in protest with their demands, students, students, on the condition of anonymity, informed EdexLive.

During this meeting, the formation of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to oversee the protests was also announced. This body would comprise 11 members and will have representatives from the BA, MA, PhD, and BEd courses, as well as the EFLU Women’s Collective and the EFLU Queer Collective.

Freedoms being curbed

According to a student, who wishes to remain anonymous, the university’s administration has been evading accountability and diverting the issue, instead of accepting the demands of the student body.

“Instead of ensuring that the culprits are identified and brought to justice, or even conducting the elections for the SPARSH (Sensitisation, Prevention, Action, and Redressal against Sexual Harassment) Committee, the administration has installed more CCTV cameras and floodlights on campus, boosted the presence of police personnel, installed gates in the campus, and are restricting the entry of delivery personnel into the campus. In the name of protection, they are curbing our freedom of movement,” she alleges.

Recently, the administration announced that the elections for the EFLU Student Council would be postponed due to the upcoming Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections – thus also postponing the SPARSH Committee elections as well.

“The Student Council elections were announced after the Telangana Government released the dates for the Vidhan Sabha elections. The admin was fully aware of the elections then. What changed now?” asks the student.

Further, the student comments that the administration has been twisting the narrative since Day One. “Protests for SPARSH elections have been linked to the Muslim Students’ Federation, and it was alleged that they staged the protest because the administration prevented them from holding a discussion on Palestinian writers in the New Academic Block (NAB),” she explains.

She further adds that the administration had filed an FIR on 11 students from the protest, in a completely arbitrary manner. “We believe that this is an expression of vendetta against these particular students,” she claims.

Another student, who also wishes to remain unnamed, says that it has come to a stage where the students were protesting for even the most basic freedoms.

“We are forbidden from going to certain places on the campus, like the open amphitheatre – which is why we marched there from the NAB in protest,” she says.

She also alleges that the protestors were recorded using 4k resolution cameras by the faculty members themselves. “These cameras and equipment belong to the Education Multimedia Research Centre in EFLU. It is shameful that the resources that exist for students’ education were being used against them,” she says.

The demands:

Through the boycott and the rejuvenated protesting, the students intend to push the following demands: