Hindu College, Delhi University (DU), issued a notice today, October 31 regarding the rustification of a few students due to "indisciplined" activities during Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections earlier this year. A delegation of DUSU met Principal Dr Anju Srivastava today, after which, the notice was issued.

The delegation was meeting the principal to discuss the review of the rustification of students.

The notice stated, "In view of the representation received from DUSU representatives, a Committee has been constituted to look into their request. The Committee shall meet tomorrow, November 1, 2023."

The notice issued by Hindu College

Back in September 2023, students had staged a hunger strike over the rejection of about 30 student nominations for the positions of 'prime minister' and 'central councilors' at the college. At Hindu College, the head of the students' union is referred to as 'prime minister' instead of 'president'.

The college had cited low attendance as the reason for the cancellation of nominations and ordered an inquiry after it was alleged that the students did not allow Principal Anju Srivastava to exit her office.

Meanwhile Harsh Attri, State Secretary of ABVP Delhi had said that this move is against their "democratic right".

"This is the attack on democracy by the authorities again. Students are in total fear. Administration is intimidating the students who are using their democratic right of Protest in Hindu College. ABVP demands that this Authoritarian rule should be stopped," he had said.