Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalawada Nagarani on Monday, October 30, announced the admission schedule of B Pharmacy and Pharm-D courses in Vijayawada. She also informed that the schedules for Math, Physics, Chemistry (MPC) and Biology, Physics, Chemistry (BiPC) would be different, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

According to Commissioner Nagarani, the online application fee should be paid by the MPC students by November 1. The online certificate verification will be done on November 8 and 9. Students can attend the certificate verification offline as well on the same dates at helpline centres. Registration of options will be allowed on November 10,11 and 12. Then the seat allocation will be done on November 14, and the students who got a seat should report in person at the respective colleges on November 15 and 16.

Similarly, BiPC Students should pay the online fee from November 1 to 8. Their online and offline certificate verification will be done from November 9 to 11. Candidates can opt for the colleges from November 11 to 13. The seat allotment will be done on November 14, and from November 18 to 21 the BiPC candidates should report to their respective colleges.

Commissioner Nagarani instructed the eligible candidates to thoroughly get acquainted with the separate schedules according to their field of study, as per The New Indian Express.