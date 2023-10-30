On Sunday, October 29, Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar called for a convergence of efforts for the overall development of children with special needs. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a school for autistic children in New Delhi.

Dhankar said that everyone was duty-bound to ensure not only education but also an environment, an ecosystem that affirmatively promotes the growth of such individuals with challenges. "When you know that it can't be cured finally, your efforts should not be arithmetic but geometric," he added, as per a report by PTI.

The vice-president further opined that people should feel what family members of a child with special needs feels. "One of the topmost concerns is: What will happen to the child if I am not there?" he said, flagging the parents' fear.

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was also present at the event. Addressing the audience, he hoped that a similar initiative would be taken for girls as well, as the school being inaugurated on October 29 was only meant for boys, as per PTI.

According to a recent report by Times Now, there has been an overall increase in Autism Spectrum Disorder among children globally. Though the symptoms are varied, making it difficult for parents to recognise them early, cultural systems and societal norms also play a significant role in delaying the diagnosis, the report points out.