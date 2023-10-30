A 21-year-old college student suffered serious head injuries after two bike-borne men pulled her out from an auto rickshaw in a bid to snatch her phone in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Police on Sunday, October 29, informed that the incident took place on Friday, October 27, in the city's Masoori police station area.

One of the accused was arrested on Saturday evening, October 28, following a brief encounter with the police. The police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the matter is being investigated, as per a report by PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said that Kirti Singh, a first-year Computer Science student, was returning home from college in an auto rickshaw. Two bike-borne men tried to snatch her phone and pulled her out of the moving vehicle in the bid.

"The girl hit the divider and suffered severe injuries to her head. She is currently admitted to hospital," the DCP said. Meanwhile, police tracked the bike-borne suspects and arrested the main accused identified as Bobbil alias Balbir, after an encounter.

Balbir suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in the encounter. However, his accomplice who was driving the motorcycle, managed to escape from the spot, as per PTI.