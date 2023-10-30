In a tragic incident, a school van and a college bus met in a head-on collision today, October 30, near the Naviganj village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district. The accident happened at around 8 in the morning.

Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said that the collision took place between a Maruti van of SRPS English Medium School, located in Gautra, and a school bus of Satyadev Inter College, situated at Jawahar Nagla. A total of five people, including students, have died in the accident, while 16 others have been injured, as per a report by PTI.

The school van driver Omendra (28), students Khushi (six), Parul (nine), Harshit (nine), and one other who is yet to be identified. died in the accident. Meanwhile, out of the injured students, six are in critical condition and have been admitted to the District Hospital and Government Medical College, the DM said.



According to eyewitnesses, about 20 school students were travelling in the van and the vehicle went out of control because of a pothole on the road and collided with the school bus, Kumar said. Further investigations are on, he added, as per PTI.

This is the third such incident pertaining to school vehicles reported this month. On October 10, a drunk man driving a school bus mowed down two pedestrians and rammed into a bike in Bengaluru. The bus had 20 students onboard. And about three weeks ago, a school bus from Hisar, Haryana, fell into a gorge along the Nainital-Kaladhungi road in Uttarakhand.