At the 23rd convocation ceremony of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), on October 13, University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar spoke about the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. A video clip of his speech, however, was shared by UGC on X on October 29, Sunday.

Addressing the students, Kumar stated that the implementation of NEP was lagging in many places, and that its non-implementation would adversely affect the students, and questioned why they were opposing it. "I do not see any reason why anybody should oppose the NEP 2020, which is hailed as one of the best missions that we've set for ourselves as a country," he said.

Further, he went on to say that if the students were opposing it for academic reasons, there were several occasions when they could have shared their input, as NEP is a policy for which several stakeholders were contacted across the country, including the states and educational institutions. On the other hand, if they were opposing the NEP for non-academic reasons, the action resulted only in undermining the future of students.

Kumar highlighted how the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) and the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), which are suggestions under the NEP, would be beneficial to students if implemented. "But if you are not implementing it, it will affect, hurt the future of our students," he said.