Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated more than 70 students at the skill convocation ceremony Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Srinagar on Sunday, October 29. The convocation was organised by the Skill Development Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

This annual event recognises and honours candidates who have completed training under Skill India's schemes and programmes. It aims to make skill development a priority so that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir become not job seekers but job creators, as per a report by ANI.

Students received certificates for learning various skills like carpentry, machine learning (ML) and data analysis, among others. Some budding entrepreneurs were also given certificates at the ceremony.

The LG also launched a revised curriculum for the third semester as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Additionally, he e-launched the Innovation Portal by Jammu and Kashmir Science, Technology, and Innovation Council, under the Department of Science and Technology. This is an e-platform for ranking polytechnics in Jammu and Kashmir for more transparency.

"ITIs have contributed to the nation for ages. There is a lot of pace in technology; it's not linear; it's exponential now. J&K has the potential to become the top-most place when it comes to skills. We need to focus on these institutions because they're creating the future of this valley," the LG said at the ceremony.

"Mission Youth and other academic institutions are creating opportunities for youth. We will create an industry for these pass-outs who will not only learn skills there but get a job as well. J&K is getting a lot of budget from the Centre, and we are all accountable for how we use that fund for the betterment of these students," he added, as per ANI.