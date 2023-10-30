The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee hosted its Ruby Jubilee Reunion for the 1981 Batch, including the 1982 BArch batch, from October 27 to 29. Approximately 219 members, including alumni and their family members, gathered to reminisce and celebrate their shared journey at this prestigious institution, according to a press release by the institute.

During the reunion, the 1981 batch, in dedication to their alma mater, made a donation of about Rs 1 crore. "This generous contribution will play a vital role in supporting and enhancing the academic and research excellence that IIT Roorkee is renowned for," the release says.

“IIT Roorkee has a very strong bond with its alumni, and it is an enduring source of strength. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our alumni for providing their constant throughout our journey. The 1981 batch of IIT Roorkee has set a commendable example of the enduring connection between alumni and their alma mater," said Prof KK Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, in response to the generous donation.

Prof RD Garg, Dean of Resources & Alumni Affairs, similarly echoed the sentiment of gratitude. "This support paves the way for future generations to excel and innovate," he said.

"This momentous event not only celebrated the bonds formed at IIT Roorkee but also demonstrated the profound influence alumni can have on the institution's future," the institute said in the release.