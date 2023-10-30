The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) in Begumpet, Hyderabad, witnessed a magical ghazal concert by the renowned maestro Talat Aziz as a part of the school's year-long centenary celebrations. It was organised by Jagirdars College and the Hyderabad Public School Old Students Association, according to a press statement from the school.

On performing at HPS, alumnus Talat Aziz said, “It is wonderful to be back to the place that shaped me as a person and educated me in multiple ways. It was as if I was here only yesterday filled with the joys of schooling under the watchful eyes of my dear teachers. I have been coming back here, and every visit is worth cherishing. It is great to see Hyderabad grow the way it has by leaps and bounds, and very nice to see HPS celebrating its hundred years. I wish you more success in the future.”

The open-air theatre, with a capacity of 2,000 enthusiastic audiences, was transformed into a realm of melodies and emotions for this musical spectacle. Talat Aziz began by singing some of his timeless Ghazals, each note infused with nostalgia. His voice resonated through the hearts of the audience, leaving them spellbound.

From the classics to his own compositions, the maestro had everyone swaying to his tunes. It was an evening that transcended time and transported the audience to a world of poetic beauty.