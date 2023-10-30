Bengaluru’s PES University, today, Monday, October 30 issued a circular reporting the death of Surya M Acharya, a fifth-semester student who was pursuing BTech in Computer Science and Engineering at the university.



“With grief we regret to inform you that one of our Students studying in 5 Semester B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering in our Campus Sri Surya M Achar passed away on Friday. We pray for the departed soul to rest in peace. Post Lunch Break the college remains closed for the day,” the circular issued by the university administration read.



The student reportedly ended his life by jumping from the college building. As per police sources, the incident took place on Friday night, October 27, at around 8.30 pm. The reason behind his suicide has not been identified yet.



The PES University has already been in the headlines for over three months due to the death of Aditya Prabhu, a 19-year-old Engineering student of the university, who died by suicide on July 17 after being accused of cheating in an exam and allegedly suffering mental harassment at the hands of the university administration.



Just a week ago, a charge sheet was filed on October 16 against two professors — Ajay Massand and Karthik S — and Controller of Examination Kannan PS from the PES University for abetment of suicide under IPC section 306 in relation to Aditya Prabhu’s suicide.