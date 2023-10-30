Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday, October 29, that the state government would construct 4,000 state-of-the-art schools by 2028. This was the government's "biggest effort", he claimed.

In a post on X, the CM shared, "With the blessings of Hon'ble PM, Assam is undertaking the biggest ever effort to build schools in the state. 4,000 state-of-the-art schools will be constructed by 2028, i.e. adding 2 new schools every day for the next 5 years. Chaired a meeting today to review the progress," as noted in a report by ANI.

The said meeting was held to review the construction work of 126 new secondary schools in the state. Besides Sarma, it was attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, registered contractors, impanelled architects, and engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Minister Pegu informed that the 4,000 schools would be constructed through the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode of contract. "The EPC mode of contract has been adopted to expeditiously construct about 4000 secondary schools in a phased manner," he posted on X.