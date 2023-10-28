Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy recently made headlines when he said Indian youngsters should work 70 hours a week. He said in a 3one4 Capital’s podcast The Record. Ever since the podcast was telecast on YouTube Thursday, October 26, the youngsters took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their opinions and the majority have disagreed with what Murthy said.

However, on October 27, X user Shobhit Bakliwal (@shobhitic) who claims to be a Co-Founder of Graphyapp, Web3Club, Crowdfire and Unacademy and a BITS Pilani alum posted a snippet of the whole interview of Murthy saying, "Extracted the relevant part of Narayana Murthy's interview where he talks about 70 hours work week..."

As per the video shared, this is what Narayana Murthy said when he said youngsters should work 70 hours a week:

"India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, unless we reduce corruption in the government, unless we reduce the delays in our bureaucracy making decisions, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, 'This is my country, I want to work 70 hours a week'."

"You know this is exactly what Germans and Japanese did after the Second World War. The German leader, he sat down with the German leaders, and corporate leaders and he said, 'We have to rebuild and that's your job'. And they made sure that every German worked extra hours for a certain number of years. So I hope, our leaders (corporate leaders), too, will be able to address our youngsters and say 'For the first time, India has received certain respect. This is the time for us to consolidate and accelerate the progress and for doing that, we need to work very hard, we need to be disciplined and improve our work productivity'. I think, unless, we do that, what can the government do? And every government is as good as the culture of the people. And our culture has to change to that of highly determined, extremely disciplined and extremely hardworking people. And that transformation has to come to youngsters, because youngsters form a significant majority of our population at this point of time, and they are the ones who can build our country, with gusto," he added.