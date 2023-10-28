Speaking to EdexLive after another student suicide reported at PES University, Bengaluru's social activist Dushyant Dubey said, "It is sad and incredibly distressing."

To recall, after three months of Aditya Prabhu's suicide at PES University in Bengaluru, another student died by suicide.

The deceased identified as Surya M Achar was a third-year student pursuing BTech Computer Science from the Electronic City branch who ended his life by jumping from the college building.

Recollecting how he was a student full of life, Dubey said, "He was a full-of-life boy and had many friends who loved him. He was into sports and academics and there is so much about him that showed he was full of life."

"So for him to take such a drastic step it is incredibly distressing, very sad and it has really shaken me up to the core that these incidents keep happening again and again," he vented.

Further, questioning the university's stands in combating student suicide, he said, "The fact that he was a student of PES university, a hostelite of the university, it just brings the question of what else could the institute have done to save this young boy's life and be there for him to help him, see that ending his life is not the right decision and he might have found an alternative no matter what he was going through."

Moreover, disclosing details on what their next steps in continuing their fight for justice in Achar's death, Dubey said, "We still await the results of the police investigation and we will wait to speak with the family before we take any further steps in this regard."