The Manipur government has termed the notice issued by the Churachandpur-based Joint Student's Body (JSB) calling for a declaration of every Friday as a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in the southern district as "totally illegal". A statement issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi on October 27, Friday, said that "deliberate attempt of renaming institutions and places had been made along with public declaration for adoption of resolution for observing every Friday as a holiday by institutions of Government of Manipur including the offices of DCs/ SPs/ ZEO/ADCs/govt school and colleges in the town of Churachandpur which is totally illegal."

It said the state government has taken up necessary preventive and precautionary measures along with robust mechanisms to avoid any untoward incident. The statement said any such act of spreading a message and public notice poses a threat to communal harmony, peaceful co-existence, and internal and national security and is viewed seriously by the state government, as stated in a report by PTI.



It appealed to the public not to rely on such posts which have been illegally generated and not to resort to any kind of unwarranted act or violence. Earlier the JSB in a statement on October 26 said, "We are committed to the continuation and improvement of an education-friendly environment in our living space, even in these difficult times."



In order to make the government hear, the JSB adopted a resolution on August 18 for all institutions of the Government of Manipur starting from DC/SP to observe Friday as a holiday, as stated in a report by PTI.