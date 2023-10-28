A 21-year-old engineering student of a private university allegedly hanged himself at his rented accommodation today, Saturday, October 28, police said. The deceased identified as Varun Kumar hailed from Kondapur in Telangana, said Surjit Singh Padda, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Satnampura area in which the PG accommodation was located, as stated in a report by PTI.



Giving more details, the SHO said, the student, living in the paying guest facility near the varsity, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room. Following this, his family members were informed and the body was kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital Phagwara, Padda said.

Similar incident

In another recent news, a native of Telangana, K Kiran Chandra, was found hanging in his locked hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Wednesday, October 18. The deceased was pursuing Electrical Engineering fourth year at the institute.

The statement issued by the institute in this regard, read, "With a sense of utter shock, the students, staff and faculty members of IIT Kharagpur deeply mourn the sudden demise of K Kiran Chandra, a fourth-year dual degree student in the Department of Electrical Engineering."

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666