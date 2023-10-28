To facilitate the candidates appearing for the recruitment exam conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for the vacant posts in the Corporation Boards, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state youth wing is providing free auto travel facility, as stated in a report by IANS.



More than 100 auto rickshaws are providing free travel facilities for students in Bengaluru city said Lohit G. Hanumapura, a lawyer and AAP youth wing president. The students have expressed their appreciation as they could avail the free facility to travel to more than 50 examination centres across Bengaluru city today, October 28.



Further, speaking on this Lohit says that this facility will also be available on October 29, Sunday.

In other news, the members of a few Hindu organisations staged a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 25, against the KEA's decision to allow Muslim students to wear hijab while writing recruitment-related examinations to be held on October 28 and 29. In this regard, Founder of Rashtra Dharma Sangathan Santosh Kenchamba, said, “The Karnataka government has unnecessarily brought the hijab issue into the limelight again despite the court’s strict guidelines that it is not allowed in educational institutions."

KEA

The Karnataka Examinations Authority administers the state-level entrance exam Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). This exam allows students to seek admission to different undergraduate courses in the state.

During 2023, the registrations for KCET began on March 2 and ended on April 25. Further, the exam was conducted on May 20 and 21 and the results were released on June 15, 2023.