Indian School of Business (ISB) has organised a public lecture series with Indian Police Service (IPS) Atul Karwal. Sharing this on X (formerly known as Twitter), ISB posted, "We were privileged to host a remarkable session with Shri Atul Karwal as part of the ISB Public Lecture Series. His story, from scaling Everest to his incredible achievements, left us truly inspired. His indomitable spirit and determination serve as great motivation for our future leaders towards their own summits of success."

As per the pictures posted by the school on X, the session was attended by students and faculty of the school.

In other news, the students of ISB have won the Money Maestros HUL Finance Season 7. Talking this news to X, ISB shared, "Congratulations to Team Money Maestros from our PGP Co '24, comprising Darshil Mehta, Sharan Bindroo, and Rohan Divekar, for winning the HUL FinAce Season 7. In addition to the winning team, another PGP Co ’24 team, composed of Diwank Kukreja, Srijna Dhaka, and Rainish Vanigota, secured the 2nd runner-up spot.



They also informed, "The competition revolved around the theme "CFO playbook on driving business growth," intending to provide insights and strategies for promoting business expansion."