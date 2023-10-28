The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has ordered a probe into the case of a minor girl being assaulted by a government school headmaster in Bapatla on October 27. As per sources, the accused identified as T Ramachandra Rao works as a headmaster of municipal primary school in Bapatla town and has allegedly assaulted a Class V girl student, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



He reportedly punished the girl for not learning Math problems. Later, on the pretext of teaching her Math, he took her into another vacant room and sexually assaulted her. Following the saddening incident, the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents after going home.

The parents then filed a complaint with the local police. After becoming aware of the details, the police filed a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and various sections under the IPC (Indian Penal Code). The headmaster was taken into custody on Thursday, October 26.

Following this, Child Rights Commission member Bathula Padmavathi issued orders instructing the district administration, education department officials, and police officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a thorough report on the issue within three days.



The responsibility of a teacher is to inculcate values in students. However, such shameful incidents are disgraceful, and stern action will be taken against the accused as per the regulations, she added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.