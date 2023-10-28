The due dates for remittance of examination fees for regular and once-failed candidates appearing for the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) Public Examinations to be held in March/April 2024 were announced by Andhra Pradesh's Director of Government examinations on October 27, Friday. The heads of institutions of all schools shall remit the examination fee, it said.

Apart from the examination fee, the fee for vocational candidates and migration certificates shall be remitted online along with Nominal Rolls (NR) submission on the website www.bse.ap.gov.in as per the schedule and the fee for underage candidates shall be remitted through CFMS Challan only, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking on this, Director of Government Examinations, D Devanandh Reddy, said that the headmaster shall pay the SSC Examination fee from October 28 to November 10 and online submission of NR along with other documents shall be uploaded from October 28 to November 10 without late fee.

Additionally, the director stated that with a late fee fine of Rs 50, they can submit from November 11 to 16, with a late fee fine of Rs 200 from November 17 to 22 and with a late fee fine of Rs 500 from November 23 to 30.