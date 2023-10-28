Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar laid the foundation stone for a clinical and biomedical research centre at Andhra Pradesh Medical College (AMC) today, October 28. Further, he also unveiled a centenary alumni pylon of the AMC as part of the centenary celebration. Following this, he visited a photo exhibition at AMC centenary hall in the college and released a postal cover and a coffee table book.



The AMC, along with the attached teaching hospital, King George Hospital, is the seventh-oldest medical college in India. To recall, hundreds of doctors have passed out of this institution and are now serving across the globe, as stated in a report by PTI.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer received Dhankhar at INS Dega Airbase in the port city. He was accompanied by State Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and other officials.



On his arrival, Dhankhar inspected a guard of honour at the airbase, said a post shared via the Vice-President's official X (formerly Twitter) account. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "What a pleasant coincidence Andhra Medical College centenary celebrations are taking place in #Amritkaal which is our #Gauravkaal! We all Indians are fortunate and lucky to be in this Kaalkhand and to be in the service of #Bharat. Our phenomenal growth has been recognised and acknowledged globally!"

Further, he said, "Atharva Veda is an Encyclopedia for medicine. A treasure and mine for all health related issues." Additionally, speaking about the medical profession he said, "The medical profession is a pious profession, it is a service to humanity! Doctors are taken next only to God. I cannot imagine a single doctor who will hold a patient for a personal gain or personal comfort."



"Our establishments have grown into a mode of commercialisation. We need to have a culture of high ethical standards, we need to generate an ecosystem, a self regulating system. Medical Knowledge of a very high degree was prevalent in Bharat ages ago!" he added.