Another case of suicide has been reported at Bengaluru’s renowned PES University, just three months after the suicide of Aditya Prabhu in July which caught the attention of the city’s student community.

Reportedly, Surya M Achar, a third-year student pursuing BTech Computer Science from the Electronic City branch of PES University ended his life by jumping from the college building.

A police official from Parappana Agrahara Police Station, Electronic City Division informed EdexLive that the suicide was reported on Friday night, October 27, at around 8.30 pm. Further investigation is currently underway, added the police.

The suicide came to light after Dushyant Dubey, or St Broseph, a social activist from Bengaluru, tweeted about the incident. Dubey has been actively campaigning against mental harassment faced by students since Aditya Prabhu’s suicide in July.

“Aditya's suicide was neither the first and certainly not the last at PES. None of the faculty involved with Aditya's death were suspended. PES STILL DEFENDS THEM. To those silent on Aditya's death, this is what your silence has led to. When we as a society don't rise and react in our complacency, this is what happens. We are all guilty of not doing enough,” the tweet from him read.

Just a week ago, a charge sheet was filed on October 16 against two professors — Ajay Massand and Karthik S — and Controller of Examination Kannan PS from the PES University for abetment of suicide under IPC section 306 in relation to Aditya Prabhu’s suicide.