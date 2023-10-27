Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) distinguishes itself from the Common Admission Test (CAT) in several significant ways. XAT Convenor Dr Rahul Shukla gives us more details.



XAT is no longer a Plan C or D for students but has become the first preference. In this light, how has the exam evolved?

The surge in the number of applicants in recent years is a testament to XAT's increasing popularity. It now attracts a diverse pool of candidates, including experienced professionals, showcasing its broad and inclusive appeal.

Furthermore, XAT's association with esteemed institutions like XLRI ensures that successful candidates not only gain access to quality education but also open doors to promising career opportunities. This symbiotic relationship between XAT and premier institutions has solidified its reputation as the preferred choice for management aspirants looking to shape their future in the field of business and leadership.

Where do you see the exam when compared to CAT?

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) distinguishes itself from the Common Admission Test (CAT) in several significant ways. While both exams assess quantitative and verbal abilities, XAT sets a unique focus on logical and analytical skills along with decision-making capabilities. CAT primarily evaluates quantitative and verbal aptitude along with data interpretation, while XAT introduces the Decision Making (DM) section, presenting candidates with real-world scenarios, demanding subjective decisions and well-reasoned justifications.

Moreover, XAT includes an Analytical Essay Writing (AEW) section, assessing candidates' analytical writing abilities through concise essays on selected topics. Additionally, the inclusion of a Poem Comprehension section in XAT's Verbal Section tests candidates' ability to appreciate literary nuances in the context of poems, a component absent in CAT. Furthermore, XAT features a General Knowledge (GK) section and a different negative marking scheme, making it a multifaceted assessment that evaluates not only academic aptitude but also decision-making skills, writing proficiency, and general awareness.

What kinds of job opportunities, apart from corporate ones, await students opting for XAT?

After taking the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) and securing admission at a prestigious business school like XLRI, individuals can open doors to a world of non-traditional career opportunities that span a wide range of fields. These possibilities extend well beyond the conventional realms of business and management.

With an MBA from XLRI, one can venture into government and public service, harnessing their problem-solving skills and diplomacy acquired during their studies to become effective leaders in the public sector. The non-profit sector also offers a fulfilling path, where the analytical and strategic training from XLRI can be instrumental in making a difference in noble causes. Data analytics is another thriving avenue, as companies increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making, creating a high demand for XLRI MBA professionals who excel in interpreting and utilising data effectively.

Healthcare presents a dynamic field where XLRI graduates can contribute to improving the healthcare system through various roles, from managing hospitals to working on innovative healthcare solutions. Entrepreneurship, both in startups and within established organisations as intrapreneurs, offers a chance to pursue one's passion and make a significant impact.

In essence, an MBA from XLRI provides the versatility and skills for individuals to explore and excel in non-traditional career paths, making the most of their personal and professional growth.

What are the important dates that students should keep in mind?

XAT 2024 Registration Dates: July 15 to Nov 30, 2023

XAT 2024 Exam Fee Increased to Rs.2100

Admit card live from December 20th onwards

XLRI Jamshedpur seats for PGDM BM increased to 240 from earlier 180

XLRI Delhi NCR campus seats for PGDM BM increased to 180

What is the eligibility criteria?

Eligibility Criteria for XAT 2024:

- Applicants must hold a recognised Bachelor's degree with a minimum duration of three years or its equivalent in any discipline.

- Candidates completing their final examinations by June 10, 2024, are also eligible to apply.

- All Indian candidates are eligible to appear for XAT 2024. However, NRI and foreign candidates may apply using either their GMAT score or XAT.

Three Essential Tips for Aspirants:

- Cultivate Strong Self-Belief

- Master Fundamental Concepts

- Comprehensive Sectional Proficiency

What study materials would you recommend for the exam, if any?

To enhance your preparation, review previous question papers, which are conveniently available at https://xatonline.in/. These papers provide valuable insights into the exam pattern and can help you identify areas that require more attention.

What is the exam duration

Duration: 3 hours and 30 minutes

What is the selection procedure, if any?

XAT 2024 Selection Procedure:

- Shortlisting for Next Phase Based on XAT Exam Score

- GDPI (Group Discussion and Personal Interview)

- Final Admission Process

- Final Admission Offer





I had come across some mock test papers for the XAT and I realised the questions and sections are similar to other competitive exams. The syllabus covered was not significantly different and I realised that with my preparation for other competitive exams. Even though some sections are additional, like decision-making and general knowledge, with minimum effort, you can appear for XAT and do decently well.

When I appeared for the test, I realised the questions were not that difficult. It was not about content difficulty but more about how you manage your time and apply your strategy to choose the questions wisely.

Also, since there is no sectional time limit, you can choose one section that is your strong forte and do well in that, which can increase your overall percentile. It is also important to allocate your time judiciously so that you don't do badly in other sections.

More or less, it's about how you strategise ahead of time and practice tests so that you know what your weaknesses are and work on them to do well in the final XAT exam.

Shivapriya, XLRI (Batch 2022-24)