Empowered with education and values, VO Chidambaram College was established in 1951 by its Founder Secretary Kulapathy APC Veerabahu with “Love, Knowledge and Virtue” as is its motto, to enrich the “marginalised and disadvantaged sections of the society with human values through quality education” which had been its mission. This benign goal of serving the marginalised society has been very zealously pursued by its present management under the stewardship of its Honorary Secretary, APCV Chockalingam, and led by the torch bearer Dr C Veerabahu, the Principal.

The most laudable aspect of this noble mission is that from the day of its establishment to the present day, the institution follows the policy of non-commercialisation of education when it comes to the appointment of teaching and administrative staff and the admission of students.



VO Chidambaram College has signed 21 functional MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding). To mention a few: MoUs with IECD (Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development) Bharathidasan University, National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, for imparting skill courses and for internships with Sundaram Arulraj Hospital, Dakshin Bharath Gateway Terminal (DBGT), SPIC, Venus Home Appliances for imparting hands-on training contributing towards Skill Enhancement for Job Employability (SEJE), as result of which the placements have improved to a level of 40% and the students are placed in reputed multinational corporations, banks and in the IT sector.

VO Chidambaram College had faced three cycles of NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) in the years 2004, 2011 and 2017 retaining ‘A’ grades consistently during the past fifteen years. This is the fourth cycle in which the college has secured ‘A++’, which is the highest grade awarded by NAAC.



The entire process consists of two steps. First is the SSR submission for QnM (Quantitative Metrics) which is validated by a third party and the second part is the QlM (Qualitative Metrics) for which the NAAC peer team visits the college for document verification. The NAAC peer team visit was scheduled on October 9 and 10, 2023.



The total marks assigned for QnM is 621 and for QlM is 379, for which, we secured a score of 3.66 /4. This is one of the best scores obtained by the affiliated non-autonomous colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Another remarkable feat to mention is that the college had also secured the 27th position in NIRF (National Institutional. Ranking Framework) India Rankings 2023 which is an added diamond in the golden crown of VO Chidambaram College.

The highest grade bestowed by NAAC is evidence of the quality and holistic education offered by the institution and the college ensures to continue this dynamic journey of providing exceptional academic services for the well-being of the student community thus, contributing to the nation as a whole.