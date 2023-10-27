oday, October 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled 100 5G Use Case Labs at the seventh edition of the Indian Mobile Congress 2023, New Delhi. This was granted to educational institutions across the country and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is one of the three institutions from Telangana which was selected to receive the 5G Use Case Lab. These labs are being developed under the 100 5G labs initiative.

As per the statement released by the varsity, as part of the 100 5G labs scheme, the university, as a beneficiary, is expected to receive equipment worth approximately Rs 50 lakh. "But much more than the monetary value, the exposure will allow sparking of research and innovation and opportunities to many institutes in Telangana who look for these opportunities," the statement added.

Further, the statement mentioned that the lab, once operational, will be coordinated by the School of Computer and Information Sciences at UoH.

What is a 100 5G labs initiative?

This initiative is mainly to realise the opportunities associated with 5G technology by encouraging the development of 5G applications which will cater to the needs of the country globally as well. "The unique initiative will foster innovation across various socioeconomic sectors like education, agriculture, health, power, transportation etc, and propel the country into the forefront of usage of 5G technology," the statement read.

"The initiative is also a pivotal step for building a 6G-ready academic and start-up ecosystem in the country. More importantly, the initiative is a step towards the development of indigenous telecom technology which is critical for national security," it added.

The event witnessed the participation of Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao, Registrar Dr Devesh Nigam, dean of the schools, faculty members, officials, employees and students.