Mohan Babu University, Tirupati, in a showcase of its commitment to wholesome education, hosted the three-day techno-cultural fest, Mohana Mantra 2k23.

The event was inaugurated by Prof Nagaraj Ramrao, Vice-Chancellor, and played host to a diverse gathering of students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts keen on exploring the realms of innovative technology and vibrant culture. Further, the event was supported by Dr M Mohan Babu, Chancellor, Mohan Babu University, and Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor, Mohan Babu University.

As a leading centre for quality education and extra-curricular activities, Mohan Babu University has undertaken the mission to prepare students for the modern landscape of technological and cultural studies. Mohana Mantra is an embodiment of this vision, aiming to cultivate and harness the brilliance of young minds in both the technical and cultural domains.

This techno-cultural fest featured a plethora of competitions, workshops, and engaging activities, all adjudicated by expert panels specialising in technology and culture. To infuse greater vibrancy into the event, Dr M Venkat Ratnam, Bhatnagar Awardee and Scientist – SG and Head, ARTG, NARL, Gadanki, along with P Gopi Krishnan, Group Director, MSA, SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, graced the occasion with their presence.

The festival's offerings included a diverse range of events, from Smart Agriculture and Progress in Indian Space Technology to the intriguing Innovatathon and Treasure Hunt (CAED). Additionally, students enthusiastically participated in entertaining activities such as the Horror House, Period Pain Stimulator, Gully Cricket, Adventure Rides, and numerous spot events. The campus of Mohan Babu University was abuzz with life and energy.