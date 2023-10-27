The resident doctors' three-day strike at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), New Delhi has been called off as the administration has credited two-month salaries and has assured that the due salary will be credited in a week. Taking this to X (formerly known as Twitter), General Secretary of UDFA (United Doctors Front Association) India and Resident Doctor at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi Dr Arun Kumar said, "#VictoryofUnity Resident Doctors of Rajiv Gandhi SuperSpeciality Hospital called off the strike after getting salary of 2 month & rest of the salary gonna be credited with in a week as assured by administration of the Hospital.@udfaindia thanks media for the support."



Speaking to EdexLive, he said "All resident doctors have participated in the protest which ended at 1.30 today (October 26)."

To recall, the indefinite strike started on October 23 as they have been working for the past four months without salaries. The resident doctors of RGSSH, New Delhi had written to the director of the institute regarding their concerns on October 7 as well as on October 16. Upon not receiving any response from the institute, the doctors called for an indefinite strike on Monday, October 23.



Moreover, speaking about their sufferings, the doctors added that non-payment of salaries has severely hampered the day-to-day life of the resident doctors.