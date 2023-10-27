“IIM Bangalore is committed to not only creating managers, but also leaders and changemakers. Education is pivotal in all walks of life. The logo of the institute stating ‘tejasvi navadhitamastu’, which translates to ‘let our study be enlightening’, is most fitting to the ethos of IIM Bangalore. It is a window to self-development, enlightenment and discovery of your talent. Your vision and mission are the noblest, which will allow you to be a robust force of change and rectitude,” said President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the inauguration of IIM Bangalore’s Golden Jubilee Foundation Week, on October 26, Thursday.

The event held at IIM Bangalore’s Bannerghatta Road campus was attended by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore; Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore, the four deans, former and current faculty, students and former and current staff of the institute. IIM Bangalore is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a grand Foundation Week, and a host of events are being held during the weeklong celebrations.

The President of India congratulated IIMB for being a key player in addressing national challenges and driving economic growth and employment. She spoke at length about the institute being a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship through NSRCEL, its global recognition in the Positive Impact Ratings, the programmes and activities conducted to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – 75 years of India’s Independence, the Data Centre and Analytics Lab (DCAL) and its impact on business and economy, and IIMB’s digital learning initiatives. “You are serving as a bridge to the digital divide, helping students who are not able to join the mainstream knowledge economy through MOOCs.”

Hailing IIM Bangalore’s specialised Centres of Excellence, the President of India said, “The Centre for Public Policy, along with its work in the domain of public policy research, also supports skill development in the districts of the country through the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship programme.”