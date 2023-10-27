The Odisha state government's Fee Structure Committee (FSC) will inspect technical/professional colleges and consider the findings before determining fee structure for such institutions. This was decided at the sixth meeting of the committee under the Employment and Technical Education and Training Department held under the chairmanship of Justice BN Mahapatra recently, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

What will the committee do? The committee will rope in an educationist from a technical education background who, along with the members of the FSC, will inspect the institutions including the newly opened ones and submit their report which will be taken into consideration for determination of the fee structure. This provision will be put in place for the academic session of 2024-25.



At the meeting, the FSC decided to determine the fee structure of the institutions from the 2023-24 academic year with a hike of 7 per cent of the consumer price index over the fee calculated from the 2022-23 session. Accordingly, the committee has recommended course-wise fee hikes in diploma, BTech (Bachelor of Technology), MTech (Master of Technology), MBA (Master of Business Administration), MCA (Master of Computer Application), BPharma (Bachelor of Pharmacy) and MPharma (Master of Pharmacy) from 2023-24 session, subject to government approval.

Further, it was also decided to issue show cause notices to 78 institutions by the department as they did not furnish data sought by the latter to determine the fee structure for the new session, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.