Today, October 27, a headmaster of a government school was suspended for allegedly throwing acid kept for cleaning the toilet at a girl student. The headmaster identified as Rangaswamy attached to the Government Higher Primary School in Jodichikkenahalli is the suspended headmaster.



In this regard, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Ravishankara Reddy has issued the suspension order. The victim's parents had lodged a complaint with the Chitradurga Rural police station against the accused headmaster.

What actually happened?

On October 25, when students returned to the school after Dussehra vacation, the headmaster asked them to clean the toilets. When eight-year-old Sinchana, a Class II student, went near the toilets which were being cleaned by the seniors despite being asked not to, the headmaster became upset and allegedly threw acid kept for toilet cleaning on her, as stated in a report by PTI.



Following this, the girl suffered serious burn injuries on her back and the headmaster rushed her to a hospital where she was admitted. Further, he had maintained that while the seniors were cleaning the toilets, Sinchana had come there and she was asked to go back. Meanwhile, the powder, which was in his pocket, accidentally fell on her.

Although the accused said that the act was not intentional, Sinchana’s mother, after finding out about the incident, urged action against the headmaster, as stated in a report by PTI.