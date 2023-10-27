The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has announced that the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) will likely be conducted in January 2024. Those candidates who are aspiring to appear for the FMGE exam can check the official notice on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.



As per the official notice, “The applicants who are desirous to appear in next Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) are hereby informed that National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the next FMGE tentatively in January 2024 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centers across the country."

Generally, the FMGE exam is conducted in December every year but the next exam is likely to be conducted in January 2024 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country.

The official notice did not share any date or schedule for the exam or registration details. However, it has advised the applicants to refer to the NBEMS website from time to time for the final schedule of examination, as the above schedule is purely tentative, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The FMGE is held twice a year. The first exams in 2023 were conducted on July 30, 2023, and results were announced on Wednesday, August 23. The results had brought disappointment among foreign medical graduates.

Of the 24,269 medical students who appeared for the FMGE only 2,474 (a mere 10.6%) passed, stated a report in The New Indian Express.