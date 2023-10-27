On October 26, the University Grants Commission's (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar spoke about ABC: Academic Bank of Credits during the Western Zone Vice-Chancellor's conference at the Maharaja Sayajirao University in Baroda, Gujarat. He said over two crore students across the country have registered for the ABC.

Sharing one of the videos from the conference on X (formerly known as Twitter), the chairman said, "UGC has come up with many reforms keeping NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 as our roadmap. Today, nobody will ask me when I travel across the country what is ABC. Nobody asks why we should implement ABC. Today we have more than two crore students who are on the ABC platform. But however, it is also important as the leaders of educational institutions to keep in mind that it is not just enough to register on the ABC platform, it is important to ensure that each and every student of our institution is on our ABC platform and you upload all credential, credits and certificates on the ABC platform," said

Sharing his video, he tweeted, "Higher educational institutions must ensure that every student in their institute is registered on the Academic Bank of Credits platform and that their credits and transcripts are uploaded"

What is ABC?

As per reports, ABC was one of the provisions of the NEP 2020. Additionally, it will allow students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses to exit the course and enter within a stipulated period. Further, it also seeks to make it possible for all students to open an academic bank account with ABC to commute credits to award any degree, diploma or certificate.