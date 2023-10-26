About five children were injured today, October 26 when their school van overturned after its driver, who was apparently using his mobile phone while driving, lost control of the vehicle. The accident took place in Pali Khurd village when the students of Classes V to VIII were on their way to the school, as stated in a report by PTI.

Sharing more details about the incident, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satya Pal Singh said the van driver had lost control of the vehicle after it hit a roadside barrier on a raised portion built on the road along a canal. There were about 12 children travelling in the van.



Out of the 12, five of them were injured and admitted to the Community Health Centre and private hospital for treatment, police added. Additionally, one of the students, who was seriously injured, has been referred to the district hospital, they said.



The children travelling in the van said the driver was using the mobile phone while driving due to which he lost control of the vehicle. The driver left the van and ran away. The villagers working in the nearby fields pulled out the children and rushed with them to avail medical aid, the SP added, as stated in a report by PTI.