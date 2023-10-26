A clear synthetic biomedical adhesive has been discovered by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal which can seal and repair injured and dissected tissues, stated a press release from the institute on October 25, Wednesday.



What's more? The adhesive is biodegradable and biocompatible, plus can bind tissues, bones, eggshells, and wood in both air and underwater. It needs no additional crosslinking agents or metal ions. Such inventions usually find their place in fields like medicine, dentistry, drug delivery, and tissue engineering and can be used for orthopaedic procedures and bone repair too.

Alternatives to sutures, staples, and wires, in wound closures; eco-friendly packaging applications and products, the adhesive has a range of uses.



The researchers are:

Prof Aasheesh Srivastava, Faculty, Department of Chemistry, IISER Bhopal, who led the research

Dr Aashish Sharma, Associate Professor, School of Medical and Allied Sciences, GD Goenka University, Haryana

Dr Tanmay Dutta, Postdoctoral Researcher, IISER Bhopal.

Speaking more on this research, Prof Aasheesh Srivastava, Faculty, Department of Chemistry, IISER Bhopal, said, “Biomedical adhesives are bonding and sealing materials that provide support and cohesion to repair tissues and are extensively used in medicine. Suitable materials for these adhesives can be found in nature and are commonly secreted by underwater organisms such as sandcastle worms and mussels.”