Two days after a third-year engineering student attempted suicide, on October 25, Wednesday, the student died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. She attempted suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan at her home in Jhalawar, informed the police on October 25.

The 24-year-old attempted suicide on Sunday, October 22 and she died on Tuesday, October 24, stated a report by PTI. There was no suicide note that was recovered from her room.

The deceased student was a resident of Haldighati road in Jhalawar city, identified as Nivedita. She was pursuing her third-year MBBS from Vardhman Medical College in Kolkata.

The student came back home to Jhalawar on the occasion of Navratra and she allegedly attempted suicide by hanging on October 22, informed the Station House Officer (SHO), Bhuri Singh. She was rushed to the Jhalawar medical college hospital.

Nivedita was in a critical condition and on a ventilator. She died on Tuesday afternoon, the SHO informed.

Police lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC (inquiry into unnatural deaths) for investigation, and handed over the body to family members after post-mortem, the SHO said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines: Tele MANAS: 14416 & Sangath: 011-41198666.